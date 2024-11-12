New Strong Buy Stocks for November 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. GGAL: This financial service holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Gold Fields Limited GFI: This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. FULC: This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.1% over the last 60 days.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK: This footwear and apparel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

New Gold Inc. NGD: This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

