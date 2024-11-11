New Strong Buy Stocks for November 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI: This shipping and mailing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC: This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. RYAM: This cellulose specialty company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.8% over the last 60 days.

Century Aluminum Company CENX: This aluminum manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

AppLovin Corporation APP: This digital advertising platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

