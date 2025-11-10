New Strong Buy Stocks for November 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Encore Capital Group, Inc. ECPG: This finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

Encore Capital Group Inc Price and Consensus

Encore Capital Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote

PJT Partners Inc. PJT: This investment banking company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

PJT Partners Inc. Price and Consensus

PJT Partners Inc. price-consensus-chart | PJT Partners Inc. Quote

Everus Construction Group, Inc. ECG: This contracting company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Everus Construction Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Everus Construction Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Everus Construction Group, Inc. Quote

United Fire Group, Inc. UFCS: This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

United Fire Group, Inc Price and Consensus

United Fire Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | United Fire Group, Inc Quote

BioLife Solutions, Inc. BLFS: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

BioLife Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BioLife Solutions, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

