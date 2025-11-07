New Strong Buy Stocks for Nov. 7: BMRC, HSBC and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
HSBC Holdings plc HSBC: This banking and financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
HSBC Holdings plc Price and Consensus
HSBC Holdings plc price-consensus-chart | HSBC Holdings plc Quote
PRA Group, Inc. PRAA: This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
PRA Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
PRA Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PRA Group, Inc. Quote
StoneCo Ltd. STNE: This fin-tech company that provides software solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus
StoneCo Ltd. price-consensus-chart | StoneCo Ltd. Quote
Teradyne, Inc. TER: This automated test systems and robotics products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus
Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote
Bank of Marin Bancorp BMRC: This holding company for Bank of Marin has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Price and Consensus
Bank of Marin Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Bank of Marin Bancorp Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.