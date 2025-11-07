New Strong Buy Stocks for Nov. 7: BMRC, HSBC and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

HSBC Holdings plc HSBC: This banking and financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

HSBC Holdings plc Price and Consensus

HSBC Holdings plc price-consensus-chart | HSBC Holdings plc Quote

PRA Group, Inc. PRAA: This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

PRA Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

PRA Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PRA Group, Inc. Quote

StoneCo Ltd. STNE: This fin-tech company that provides software solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus

StoneCo Ltd. price-consensus-chart | StoneCo Ltd. Quote

Teradyne, Inc. TER: This automated test systems and robotics products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus

Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

Bank of Marin Bancorp BMRC: This holding company for Bank of Marin has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price and Consensus

Bank of Marin Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Bank of Marin Bancorp Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.