New Strong Buy Stocks for Nov. 5: TAL, FLEX, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

TAL Education Group TAL: This education services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Flex Ltd. FLEX: This technology solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH: This cruise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

SkyWest, Inc. SKYW: This airline holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. MITSY: This trading company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

