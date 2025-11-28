New Strong Buy Stocks for Nov. 28: MODG, NWFL, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Norwood Financial Corp. NWFL: This bank holding company for Wayne Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

Kennametal Inc. KMT: This company that produces tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials for metal cutting and extreme wear applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. MODG: This golf equipment, golf apparel, and other accessories company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 59% over the last 60 days.

Interface, Inc. TILE: This modular carpet products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS: This hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

