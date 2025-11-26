New Strong Buy Stocks for Nov. 26: JRVR, CMC, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

West Bancorporation, Inc. WTBA: This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. JRVR: This specialty insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Metals Company CMC: This steel and metal products company, and related materials and services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS: This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM: This explorer and developer of mineral properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

