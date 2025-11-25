New Strong Buy Stocks for Nov. 25: HNRG, NEM, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Newmont Corporation NEM: This producer and explorer of gold and other metals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. WPM: This company that sells precious metals in North America, Europe, Africa, and South America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Hallador Energy Company HNRG: This steam coal producer for the electric power generation industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.9% over the last 60 days.

Fox Corporation FOXA: This news, sports, and entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV: This royalty and stream company for precious metals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

