New Strong Buy Stocks for Nov. 24: SHIP, MD, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Amer Sports, Inc. AS: This sports and outdoor brands company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Amer Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amer Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amer Sports, Inc. Quote

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG: This manufacturer of robotic-assisted surgical systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Price and Consensus

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Quote

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. MD: This company that delivers newborn care, maternal-fetal medicine, and a range of pediatric subspecialty services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Quote

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. SHIP: This company that engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Price and Consensus

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp price-consensus-chart | Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Quote

Grupo Cibest S.A. CIB: This company that provides banking services and products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (CIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.