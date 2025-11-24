New Strong Buy Stocks for Nov. 24: SHIP, MD, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Amer Sports, Inc. AS: This sports and outdoor brands company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Amer Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus
Amer Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amer Sports, Inc. Quote
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG: This manufacturer of robotic-assisted surgical systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Price and Consensus
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Quote
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. MD: This company that delivers newborn care, maternal-fetal medicine, and a range of pediatric subspecialty services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Quote
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. SHIP: This company that engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Price and Consensus
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp price-consensus-chart | Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Quote
Grupo Cibest S.A. CIB: This company that provides banking services and products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.