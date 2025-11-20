New Strong Buy Stocks for Nov. 20: CMC, BCAL, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Commercial Metals CMC: This company, which manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 day.

Commercial Metals Company Price and Consensus

Commercial Metals Company price-consensus-chart | Commercial Metals Company Quote

California BanCorp BCAL: This bank holding company, which offers a range of financial products and services to individuals, professionals and small to medium-sized businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

California BanCorp Price and Consensus

California BanCorp price-consensus-chart | California BanCorp Quote

FirstCash FCFS: This company, which is an operator of pawn stores and a provider of technology-driven point-of-sale payment solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | FirstCash Holdings, Inc. Quote

Phibro Animal Health PAHC: This leading global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company which provides a broad range of products for food animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle and aquaculture, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation Price and Consensus

Phibro Animal Health Corporation price-consensus-chart | Phibro Animal Health Corporation Quote

Seanergy Maritime Holdings SHIP: This company, which is a prominent pure-play Capesize ship-owner which provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Price and Consensus

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp price-consensus-chart | Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

California BanCorp (BCAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.