New Strong Buy Stocks for Nov. 19: TCMD, NPSNY, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Tactile Systems Technology TCMD: This medical technology company, which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% over the last 60 days.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Quote

Naspers NPSNY: This multinational media group, with its principal operations in pay television and Internet subscriber platforms, print media, book publishing, private education and technology markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 day.

Naspers Ltd. Price and Consensus

Naspers Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Naspers Ltd. Quote

SB Financial Group SBFG: This financial service holding company, which offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

SB Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

SB Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SB Financial Group, Inc. Quote

OP Bancorp OPBK: This banking company, which provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

OP Bancorp Price and Consensus

OP Bancorp price-consensus-chart | OP Bancorp Quote

Sony SONY: This company, which designs, manufactures and sells several consumer and industrial electronic equipment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Sony Corporation Price and Consensus

Sony Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sony Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Naspers Ltd. (NPSNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OP Bancorp (OPBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.