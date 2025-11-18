New Strong Buy Stocks for Nov. 18: ALL, HMY, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Allstate ALL: This company, which is the third-largest property-casualty (P&C) insurer and the largest publicly-held personal lines carrier in the U.S., has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.

The Allstate Corporation Price and Consensus

The Allstate Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Allstate Corporation Quote

Harmony Gold HMY: This company, which conducts underground and surface gold mining and is also engaged in related activities such as exploration, processing, smelting and refining, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Price and Consensus

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited price-consensus-chart | Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Quote

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. AMX: This company, which is the leading provider of integrated telecommunications services in Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 day.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Quote

Deutsche Bank DB: This banking and financial services company, which is the largest bank in Germany and one of the largest financial institutions in the world, as measured by total assets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price and Consensus

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Quote

Enersys ENS: This company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distribution of various industrial batteries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Enersys Price and Consensus

Enersys price-consensus-chart | Enersys Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (AMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enersys (ENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.