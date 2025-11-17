New Strong Buy Stocks for Nov. 17: ROKU, AVPT, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Roku ROKU: This company, which is the leading TV streaming platform provider in the United States, Canada and Mexico, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.3% over the last 60 day.

Roku, Inc. Price and Consensus

Roku, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Roku, Inc. Quote

AvePoint AVPT: This company, which is a data management solutions provider, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

AvePoint, Inc. Price and Consensus

AvePoint, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AvePoint, Inc. Quote

eToro Group Ltd. ETOR: This NY-based company, which engages in the trading and investing business, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

eToro Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

eToro Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | eToro Group Ltd. Quote

Northrim BanCorp NRIM: This full-service commercial bank, that provides a complete range of personal and business banking services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Northrim BanCorp Inc Price and Consensus

Northrim BanCorp Inc price-consensus-chart | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote

OptimizeRx OPRX: This company, which provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

OptimizeRx Corp. Price and Consensus

OptimizeRx Corp. price-consensus-chart | OptimizeRx Corp. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

