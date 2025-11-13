New Strong Buy Stocks for Nov. 13: PODD, PRAA, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Preferred Bank PFBC: This banking products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Preferred Bank Price and Consensus
Preferred Bank price-consensus-chart | Preferred Bank Quote
Weatherford International plc WFRD: This energy services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Weatherford International PLC Price and Consensus
Weatherford International PLC price-consensus-chart | Weatherford International PLC Quote
Insulet Corporation PODD: This insulin delivery systems company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Insulet Corporation Price and Consensus
Insulet Corporation price-consensus-chart | Insulet Corporation Quote
PRA Group, Inc. PRAA: This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
PRA Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
PRA Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PRA Group, Inc. Quote
Alexander’s, Inc. ALX: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
