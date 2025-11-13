New Strong Buy Stocks for Nov. 13: PODD, PRAA, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Preferred Bank PFBC: This banking products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Preferred Bank Price and Consensus

Preferred Bank price-consensus-chart | Preferred Bank Quote

Weatherford International plc WFRD: This energy services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Weatherford International PLC Price and Consensus

Weatherford International PLC price-consensus-chart | Weatherford International PLC Quote

Insulet Corporation PODD: This insulin delivery systems company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Insulet Corporation Price and Consensus

Insulet Corporation price-consensus-chart | Insulet Corporation Quote

PRA Group, Inc. PRAA: This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

PRA Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

PRA Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PRA Group, Inc. Quote

Alexander’s, Inc. ALX: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Preferred Bank (PFBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Insulet Corporation (PODD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.