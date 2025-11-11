New Strong Buy Stocks for Nov. 11: HOOD, TCMD, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. TCMD: This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% over the last 60 days.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY: This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD: This financial services platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.
Fabrinet FN: This optical and electronic manufacturing services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
TE Connectivity plc TEL: This connectivity and sensor technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.