New Strong Buy Stocks for Nov. 11: HOOD, TCMD, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. TCMD: This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% over the last 60 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY: This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD: This financial services platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

Fabrinet FN: This optical and electronic manufacturing services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

TE Connectivity plc TEL: This connectivity and sensor technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

