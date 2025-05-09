New Strong Buy Stocks for May 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. CBNA: This bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Fresenius Medical Care AG FMS: This dialysis and related services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Brenntag SE BNTGY: This distributor of chemicals and ingredients has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
WidePoint Corporation WYY: This company that provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 108.3% over the last 60 days.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BCRX: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 285.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
