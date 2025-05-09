New Strong Buy Stocks for May 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. CBNA: This bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Fresenius Medical Care AG FMS: This dialysis and related services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price and Consensus

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA price-consensus-chart | Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Quote

Brenntag SE BNTGY: This distributor of chemicals and ingredients has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Brenntag AG Price and Consensus

Brenntag AG price-consensus-chart | Brenntag AG Quote

WidePoint Corporation WYY: This company that provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 108.3% over the last 60 days.

WidePoint Corporation Price and Consensus

WidePoint Corporation price-consensus-chart | WidePoint Corporation Quote

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BCRX: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 285.7% over the last 60 days.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WidePoint Corporation (WYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brenntag AG (BNTGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (CBNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.