New Strong Buy Stocks for May 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD: This company which is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.8% over the last 60 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Price and Consensus

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation price-consensus-chart | Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Quote

Dynex Capital DX: This mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 day.

Dynex Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dynex Capital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dynex Capital, Inc. Quote

Marex Group PLC MRX: This company which provide diversified global financial services platform, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Marex Group PLC Price and Consensus

Marex Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Marex Group PLC Quote

Guaranty Bancshares GNTY: This bank holding company which adheres to a community banking philosophy and focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Guaranty Bancshares Inc. Price and Consensus

Guaranty Bancshares Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guaranty Bancshares Inc. Quote

Stantec STN: This company which provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Stantec Inc. Price and Consensus

Stantec Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stantec Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marex Group PLC (MRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stantec Inc. (STN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.