New Strong Buy Stocks for May 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Adecoagro S.A. AGRO: This agro-industrial company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD: This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG: This hotel management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

1st Source Corporation SRCE: This bank holding company for 1st Source Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Ecopetrol S.A. EC: This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

