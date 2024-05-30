New Strong Buy Stocks for May 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Adecoagro S.A. AGRO: This agro-industrial company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD: This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG: This hotel management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
1st Source Corporation SRCE: This bank holding company for 1st Source Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Ecopetrol S.A. EC: This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
