New Strong Buy Stocks for May 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Alexander's ALX: This real estate investment trust which is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

South Plains Financial SPFI: This bank holding company which provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Danone DANOY: This company which is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Nicolet Bankshares NIC: This bank holding company which provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 day.

Wolters Kluwer WTKWY: This leading global information services and publishing company which provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

