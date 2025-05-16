New Strong Buy Stocks for May 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

FTAI Aviation Ltd. FTAI: This company which owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Aris Mining Corporation ARMN: This company which is a gold producer principally in the Americas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 day.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. CBNA: This registered bank holding company which provides commercial and personal banking and trust services principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Stantec STN: This company which provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Comfort Systems USA FIX: This company, which is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

