New Strong Buy Stocks for March 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. PFLT: This business development company that seeks to make debt, equity, and loan investments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM: This infrastructure solutions provider for communications, data center, and entertainment networks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

BGC Group, Inc. BGC: This brokerage and financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NLY: This diversified mortgage financing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

AC Immune SA ACIU: This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

