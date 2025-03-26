New Strong Buy Stocks for March 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Suzuki Motor Corporation SZKMY: This automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 11% over the last 60 days.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. OBK: This bank holding company for Origin Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. ENVA: This technology and analytics company providing online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK: This independent energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. FFIN: This banking company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

