New Strong Buy Stocks for March 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

IHS Holding Limited IHS: This communications infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.9% over the last 60 days.

Heritage Financial Corporation HFWA: This bank holding company for Heritage Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY: This semiconductor and related solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Futu Holdings Limited FUTU: This online brokerage and wealth management platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Valley National Bancorp VLY: This holding company for Valley National Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

