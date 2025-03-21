New Strong Buy Stocks for March 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AerSale ASLE: This company which provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.5% over the last 60 days.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This company which specializes in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.
BGC Group, Inc. BGC: This brokerage and financial technology company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Enova International ENVA: This online financial services company which offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
EMCOR Group EME: This company, which is one of the leading providers of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, as well as building services for a diverse range of businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 day.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
