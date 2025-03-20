New Strong Buy Stocks for March 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Tokio Marine TKOMY: This Japan-based holding company which is engaged in the non-life insurance, life insurance and asset management businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Quote

PRA Group PRAA: This global financial and business services company which operates in the Americas, Australia and Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

PRA Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

PRA Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PRA Group, Inc. Quote

Enterprise Financial Services EFSC: This commercial banking and wealth management company which primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Quote

National Fuel Gas Company NFG: This integrated energy company, which has natural gas assets located in the prolific Appalachian basin and oil-producing assets in California, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 day.

National Fuel Gas Company Price and Consensus

National Fuel Gas Company price-consensus-chart | National Fuel Gas Company Quote

Urban Outfitters URBN: This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (TKOMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.