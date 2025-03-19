New Strong Buy Stocks for March 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CNB Financial CCNE: This bank holding company which provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

CNB Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

CNB Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | CNB Financial Corporation Quote

NCR Atleos Corporation NATL: This company which is facilitating banks and retailers to deliver self-service banking experiences for consumers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

NCR Atleos Corporation Price and Consensus

NCR Atleos Corporation price-consensus-chart | NCR Atleos Corporation Quote

Celestica CLS: This company which is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services companies in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 day.

Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus

Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote

First Financial Corporation Indiana THFF: This multi-bank holding company which provides various financial products and services in west-central Indiana, east-central Illinois, western Kentucky, central and eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Price and Consensus

First Financial Corporation Indiana price-consensus-chart | First Financial Corporation Indiana Quote

HomeTrust Bancshares HTB: This bank holding company which provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina, South Carolina, East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Georgia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

