New Strong Buy Stocks for March 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AerSale ASLE: This company which provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.8% over the last 60 days.

RF Industries RFIL: This company which is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 day.

PRA Group PRAA: This global financial and business services company which serves in the Americas, Australia and Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Mattel MAT: This company which is the world’s largest manufacturer of toys, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Alerus Financial ALRS: This financial services company which offers banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

