New Strong Buy Stocks for March 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. ULCC: This airline company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.2% over the last 60 days.

The Progressive Corporation PGR: This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. TCBX: This bank holding company for Third Coast Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO: This networking and connectivity solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26% over the last 60 days.

ATN International, Inc. ATNI: This telecommunications provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 78.1% over the last 60 days.

