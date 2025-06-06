New Strong Buy Stocks for June 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Credo Technology Group CRDO: This company which is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Price and Consensus

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Quote

Ferguson plc FERG: This company which is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Ferguson plc Price and Consensus

Ferguson plc price-consensus-chart | Ferguson plc Quote

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. AHR: This self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing primarily on medical office buildings, senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, hospitals and other healthcare-related facilities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Healthcare REIT, Inc. Quote

Bankinter BKNIY: This banking entity which provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 day.

Bankinter SA Price and Consensus

Bankinter SA price-consensus-chart | Bankinter SA Quote

Ferrovial SE FER: This infrastructure company which engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Ferrovial SE Price and Consensus

Ferrovial SE price-consensus-chart | Ferrovial SE Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bankinter SA (BKNIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ferguson plc (FERG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ferrovial SE (FER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.