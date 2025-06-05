New Strong Buy Stocks for June 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Pegasystems PEGA: This company which is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Telenor TELNY: This company which is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, and among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

GDEV Inc. GDEV: This gaming and entertainment powerhouse which is focused on growing and enhancing its portfolio of studios, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.1% over the last 60 days.

OP Bancorp OPBK: This banking company which provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Bank DB: This largest bank in Germany which offers a wide variety of investment, financial and related products and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 day.

