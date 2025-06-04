New Strong Buy Stocks for June 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BCRX: This company which is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 83.3% over the last 60 days.

OptimizeRx OPRX: This company which provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.5% over the last 60 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares BWB: This company which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Palomar Holdings PLMR: This rapidly growing and profitable company focused on the provision of catastrophe insurance for personal and commercial property, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Ferrari RACE: This company which is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 day.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

