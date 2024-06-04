New Strong Buy Stocks for June 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

L.B. Foster Company FSTR: This building and infrastructure solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.8% over the last 60 days.

L.B. Foster Company Price and Consensus

L.B. Foster Company price-consensus-chart | L.B. Foster Company Quote

Costamare Inc. CMRE: This shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

MGM Resorts International MGM: This hospitality and entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

MGM Resorts International Price and Consensus

MGM Resorts International price-consensus-chart | MGM Resorts International Quote

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. SGC: This apparel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Quote

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. LSPD: This cloud-based software provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45% over the last 60 days.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Price and Consensus

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

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MGM Resorts International (MGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.