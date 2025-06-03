New Strong Buy Stocks for June 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

European Wax Center EWCZ: This personal care franchise brand which offers wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 96.8% over the last 60 day.

Perimeter Solutions, SA PRM: This company which is a manufacturer of firefighting products and lubricant additives, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.7% over the last 60 days.

Inspired Entertainment INSE: This games technology company which is engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

Flotek Industries FTK: This company which develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Copa Holdings CPA: This company which offers airline passenger and cargo services covering many countries in North, Central, South America and the Caribbean from its Panama City hub, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

