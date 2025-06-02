New Strong Buy Stocks for June 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

PVH PVH: This company which specializes in designing and marketing branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeanswear, intimate apparel, swim products, footwear, handbags and related products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

PVH Corp. Price and Consensus

PVH Corp. price-consensus-chart | PVH Corp. Quote

Maximus MMS: This company which operates government health and human services programs globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 day.

Maximus, Inc. Price and Consensus

Maximus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Maximus, Inc. Quote

Allianz ALIZY: This company which provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Allianz SE Price and Consensus

Allianz SE price-consensus-chart | Allianz SE Quote

Popular BPOP: This company which offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial banking, auto and equipment leasing and financing, mortgage loans, insurance, investment banking, and broker-dealer services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Popular, Inc. Price and Consensus

Popular, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Popular, Inc. Quote

Agilysys AGYS: This company which is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Agilysys, Inc. Price and Consensus

Agilysys, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Agilysys, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

