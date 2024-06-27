New Strong Buy Stocks for June 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Harte Hanks HHS: This data-driven, omnichannel marketing company which offers customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 day.

Elbit Systems ESLT: This company which is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Northwest Pipe Company NWPX: This company which manufactures welded steel pipe for water transmission and tubular products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Macy's M: This omni-channel retail organization which operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International EAT: This company which owns, operates, develops and franchises various restaurants under Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) brands, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

