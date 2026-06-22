New Strong Buy Stocks for June 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Fomento Economico Mexicano FMX: This bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.2% over the last 60 days.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Price and Consensus

Fomento Economico Mexicano price-consensus-chart | Fomento Economico Mexicano Quote

Silvercorp Metals Inc. SVM: This miner of mineral properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. Price and Consensus

Silvercorp Metals Inc. price-consensus-chart | Silvercorp Metals Inc. Quote

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. ORN: This specialty construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Quote

Carvana Co. CVNA: This e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.

Carvana Co. Price and Consensus

Carvana Co. price-consensus-chart | Carvana Co. Quote

Select Water Solutions, Inc. WTTR: This water management solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Select Water Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Select Water Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Select Water Solutions, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.