New Strong Buy Stocks for June 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Trustmark Corporation TRMK: This bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Clear Secure, Inc. YOU: This identity verification services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.9% over the last 60 days.
Camtek Ltd. CAMT: This inspection and metrology equipment provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Outbrain Inc. OB: This advertising technology platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 112.5% over the last 60 days.
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. ECO: This shipping has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.