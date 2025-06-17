New Strong Buy Stocks for June 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

South Plains Financial, Inc. SPFI: This bank holding company for City Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Popular, Inc. BPOP: This retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

TTM Technologies, Inc. TTMI: This company that manufactures and sells printed circuit boards has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Shake Shack Inc. SHAK: This restaurant franchise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Rithm Capital Corp. RITM: This asset management company focused on real estate, credit, and financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

