New Strong Buy Stocks for June 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Prosus N.V. PROSY: This company that engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.7% over the last 60 days.

Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR Quote

Evercore Inc. EVR: This independent investment banking advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Evercore Inc Price and Consensus

Evercore Inc price-consensus-chart | Evercore Inc Quote

Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV: This cloud-based software company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Veeva Systems Inc. Price and Consensus

Veeva Systems Inc. price-consensus-chart | Veeva Systems Inc. Quote

BAE Systems plc BAESY: This company that provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Bae Systems PLC Price and Consensus

Bae Systems PLC price-consensus-chart | Bae Systems PLC Quote

Sumitomo Corporation SSUMY: This general trading company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.

Sumitomo Corp. Price and Consensus

Sumitomo Corp. price-consensus-chart | Sumitomo Corp. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evercore Inc (EVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (PROSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.