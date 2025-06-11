New Strong Buy Stocks for June 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Prosus N.V. PROSY: This company that engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.7% over the last 60 days.
Evercore Inc. EVR: This independent investment banking advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV: This cloud-based software company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
BAE Systems plc BAESY: This company that provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Sumitomo Corporation SSUMY: This general trading company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
