New Strong Buy Stocks for June 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX: This mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance and repairs company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Quote

Guild Holdings Company GHLD: This residential mortgage loans company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Guild Holdings Company Price and Consensus

Guild Holdings Company price-consensus-chart | Guild Holdings Company Quote

Amarin Corporation plc AMRN: This pharmaceuticals company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Amarin Corporation PLC Price and Consensus

Amarin Corporation PLC price-consensus-chart | Amarin Corporation PLC Quote

Vinci SA VCISY: This company that operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Vinci SA Price and Consensus

Vinci SA price-consensus-chart | Vinci SA Quote

Norwood Financial Corp. NWFL: This bank holding company for Wayne Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Norwood Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Norwood Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Norwood Financial Corp. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vinci SA (VCISY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.