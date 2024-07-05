New Strong Buy Stocks for July 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Trinity Industries, Inc. TRN: This rail transportation products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Immersion Corporation IMMR: This haptic technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP KRP: This oil and gas mineral and royalty company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

MasTec, Inc. MTZ: This infrastructure construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

GE Vernova Inc. GEV: This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

