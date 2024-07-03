New Strong Buy Stocks for July 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Mondi plc MONDY: This packaging and paper solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. MWA: This production and services company for moving and measuring water has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT: This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.3% over the last 60 days.

Amtech Systems, Inc. ASYS: This manufacturer of essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor and automotive industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.6% over the last 60 days.

Cool Company Ltd. CLCO: This liquefied natural gas carrier company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

