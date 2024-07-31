New Strong Buy Stocks for July 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

SB Financial Group, Inc. SBFG: This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG: This architectural products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

argenx SE ARGX: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.2% over the last 60 days.

Vizsla Silver Corp. VZLA: This mineral exploration company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. SVM: This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.