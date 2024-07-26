New Strong Buy Stocks for July 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Financial Institutions, Inc. FISI: This holding company for the Five Star Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Financial Institutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

Baytex Energy Corp. BTE: This crude oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Baytex Energy Corp Price and Consensus

Baytex Energy Corp price-consensus-chart | Baytex Energy Corp Quote

HealthStream, Inc. HSTM: This company that provides Software-as-a-Service based applications for healthcare organizations has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

HealthStream, Inc. Price and Consensus

HealthStream, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HealthStream, Inc. Quote

Western Digital Corporation WDC: This data storage devices and solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Western Digital Corporation Price and Consensus

Western Digital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Western Digital Corporation Quote

Virco Mfg. Corporation VIRC: This furniture company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Virco Manufacturing Corporation Price and Consensus

Virco Manufacturing Corporation price-consensus-chart | Virco Manufacturing Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

