New Strong Buy Stocks for July 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Bank7 Corp. BSVN: This bank holding company for Bank7 has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Okta, Inc. OKTA: This identity solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. SVM: This miner of mineral properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX: This apparel, shoes, and accessories company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Beyond Air, Inc. XAIR: This commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

