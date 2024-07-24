New Strong Buy Stocks for July 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC: This gold-mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Kinross Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote

Sabre Corporation SABR: This software and technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Sabre Corporation Price and Consensus

Sabre Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sabre Corporation Quote

Skillsoft Corp. SKIL: This instructor-led training services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.4% over the last 60 days.

Skillsoft Corp. Price and Consensus

Skillsoft Corp. price-consensus-chart | Skillsoft Corp. Quote

Micron Technology, Inc. MU: This company that sells memory and storage products worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 26.1% over the last 60 days.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Brinker International, Inc. EAT: This franchisor of casual dining restaurants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sabre Corporation (SABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.