New Strong Buy Stocks for July 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO: This company that produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments internationally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 190.9% over the last 60 days.
Kronos Worldwide Inc Price and Consensus
Kronos Worldwide Inc price-consensus-chart | Kronos Worldwide Inc Quote
Telefonica, S.A. TEF: This telecommunications services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Telefonica SA Price and Consensus
Telefonica SA price-consensus-chart | Telefonica SA Quote
Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX: This data storage technology and solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Price and Consensus
Seagate Technology Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote
GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS: This genomics-related diagnostic and information services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 54.5% over the last 60 days.
GeneDx Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus
GeneDx Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | GeneDx Holdings Corp. Quote
Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC: This diversified healthcare services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation Price and Consensus
Tenet Healthcare Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tenet Healthcare Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)
A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.
Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.Download Earnings Season Profit Secrets today, absolutely free.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Telefonica SA (TEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.