New Strong Buy Stocks for July 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO: This company that produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments internationally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 190.9% over the last 60 days.

Kronos Worldwide Inc Price and Consensus

Kronos Worldwide Inc price-consensus-chart | Kronos Worldwide Inc Quote

Telefonica, S.A. TEF: This telecommunications services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Telefonica SA Price and Consensus

Telefonica SA price-consensus-chart | Telefonica SA Quote

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX: This data storage technology and solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote

GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS: This genomics-related diagnostic and information services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 54.5% over the last 60 days.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

GeneDx Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | GeneDx Holdings Corp. Quote

Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC: This diversified healthcare services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation Price and Consensus

Tenet Healthcare Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tenet Healthcare Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.