New Strong Buy Stocks for July 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Adient ADNT: This company which is one of the world’s largest automotive seating suppliers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Adient Price and Consensus

Adient price-consensus-chart | Adient Quote

Carnival Corporation Price and Consensus

CCL : This company which operates as a cruise and vacation company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Carnival Corporation price-consensus-chart | Carnival Corporation Quote

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Price and Consensus

MCRI : This company which is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Quote

Fulton Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

FULT : This bank holding company which provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 day.

Fulton Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fulton Financial Corporation Quote

Microchip Technology Incorporated Price and Consensus

MCHP : This company which develops and manufactures microcontrollers, memory and analog and interface products for embedded control systems, which are small, low-power computers designed to perform specific tasks, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Microchip Technology Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Microchip Technology Incorporated Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

