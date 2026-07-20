New Strong Buy Stocks for July 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. KTTA: This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 59.1% over the last 60 days.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. Price and Consensus

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. price-consensus-chart | Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. Quote

Northern Trust Corporation NTRS: This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Northern Trust Corporation Price and Consensus

Northern Trust Corporation price-consensus-chart | Northern Trust Corporation Quote

Yext, Inc. YEXT: This consumer information platform company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Yext Price and Consensus

Yext price-consensus-chart | Yext Quote

Aehr Test Systems, Inc. AEHR: This semiconductor testing solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 337.5% over the last 60 days.

Aehr Test Systems Price and Consensus

Aehr Test Systems price-consensus-chart | Aehr Test Systems Quote

State Street Corporation STT: This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

State Street Corporation Price and Consensus

State Street Corporation price-consensus-chart | State Street Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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State Street Corporation (STT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yext (YEXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.