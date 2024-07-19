New Strong Buy Stocks for July 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Micron Technology MU: This company which has established itself as one of the leading worldwide providers of semiconductor memory solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Iamgold IAG: This international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

Iamgold Corporation Price and Consensus

Iamgold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Iamgold Corporation Quote

Full Truck Alliance YMM: This company which provides digital freight platform in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote

StepStone Group STEP: This company which is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 day.

StepStone Group Inc. Price and Consensus

StepStone Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StepStone Group Inc. Quote

Wingstop WING: This company which franchises and operates restaurants, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Wingstop Inc. Price and Consensus

Wingstop Inc. price-consensus-chart | Wingstop Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

